First of all, fans really seem to be enjoying Sasha and Brando. Are you a “Brasha” fan, too? “I’m definitely a ‘Brasha’ fan and I’m so excited that fans seem to like them, too! I love how unconventional Sasha and Brando’s love story is. They also have a lot in common, not only from their experiences with drug abuse but personality-wise, as well. They’re both very fearless, used to taking care of themselves and fiercely protective of the people they love. And neither of them is afraid of teetering on the dangerous side or putting themselves at risk to achieve a greater good. I think they can be a real power couple!”