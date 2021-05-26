UNR allocates up to $12 million to Wolf Pack athletics to cover COVID-19 shortfall
The University of Nevada is allocating up to $12 million to the Wolf Pack athletic department to cover a planned 2021 fiscal year shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Nevada and UNLV will present their annual athletic reports to the Nevada Board of Regents during the group's June 10-11 meeting in Las Vegas. The meeting agenda was posted by the Regents on Wednesday. Nevada Sports Net reviewed the Wolf Pack's 676-page review, which largely focuses on the 2019-20 fiscal year.nevadasportsnet.com