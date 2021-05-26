Cancel
UNR allocates up to $12 million to Wolf Pack athletics to cover COVID-19 shortfall

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nevada is allocating up to $12 million to the Wolf Pack athletic department to cover a planned 2021 fiscal year shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Nevada and UNLV will present their annual athletic reports to the Nevada Board of Regents during the group's June 10-11 meeting in Las Vegas. The meeting agenda was posted by the Regents on Wednesday. Nevada Sports Net reviewed the Wolf Pack's 676-page review, which largely focuses on the 2019-20 fiscal year.

nevadasportsnet.com
Related
Nevada Statenevadasportsnet.com

The nine best local duos in Nevada Wolf Pack athletics history

A rarity happened this month when Nevada softball standouts Chelie Senini and Sadaria McAllister were named first-team all-conference players. It was a rarity because both of those players are local products, Senini graduating from Bishop Manogue and McAllister from McQueen. It's not often local products stay home and earn first-team all-conference honors in the same season. In fact, it's only happened a couple of times in Wolf Pack history. And that got me thinking about the best local duos in Nevada athletics history. So I compiled a list of nine duos, each coming in a different sport (one entry per sport to spread the love). In no particular order, here's my list of the nine-best local high school duos in Wolf Pack history.
Oregon Statecascadebusnews.com

New $20 Million Dairy Processing Facility Announced at Oregon State University

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon State University) Investments by private industry coupled with university funding will propel Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences to build a $20 million state-of-the-art dairy processing facility that will further advance the university and Oregon’s dairy industry as national leaders in dairy quality, innovation and sustainability.
Ruston, LAbossierpress.com

College softball: Louisiana Tech names new head coach

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech Vice President and Director of Athletics Eric Wood announced today the hiring of Josh Taylor as the head coach of the Lady Techster Softball program. Taylor comes to Ruston after spending the past eight seasons at the University of Nevada, including the last five as the head coach of the Mountain West program.
College Sportsmwcconnection.com

MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-7-21. June Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. Recruiting feels like recruiting again with players allowed to visit campuses. Schools couldn’t wait to host recruits, with many visits coming during the week as soon as the calendar turned to June. As can be seen below, there were a ton of visits and many of those were followed by offers, which also increased this week. Expect offers to increase again during and after camps, when coaches get to see players live on the field for the first time in at least a year and a half.
College SportsBeaumont Enterprise

ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: Financial boost welcome for state's college athletes

Just a few years ago the thought of college athletes earning money through endorsement or sponsorship deals was a non-starter in Texas — and the rest of the nation. But times have changed, and more and more states are letting their top college athletes keep some of the millions of dollars they and their sports are earning — for other people. Texas can join these states if Gov. Greg Abbott signs a bill into law passed by the House and Senate.
College SportsKTVN.com

Wolf Pack Falls in Elimination Game at NCAA Regionals

PALO ALTO, Calif. – In Saturday’s elimination game at the NCAA Stanford Regional, the Nevada baseball team fell 6-1 to the No. 4 seed North Dakota State. The Wolf Pack finishes the 2021 season with a 25-20 overall record. This was Nevada’s first appearance at NCAA Regionals since 2000 and its fifth appearance overall in program history. The Pack earned the Mountain West’ automatic bid to NCAA Regionals after capturing the 2021 Mountain West regular season championship, its third overall and second under head coach T.J. Bruce.
Utah Statemwcconnection.com

Utah State TV Networks Released For the 2021 Football Season

This past week CBS and FOX released their airing schedules for Mountain West football games this fall. Utah State will have one game on CBS against Boise State, five games on CBS Sports Network against North Dakota, BYU, UNLV, Colorado State, and Wyoming, and five games on the FOX networks against Air Force (FS2), Hawaii, New Mexico State, San Jose State, and New Mexico (FS1). So how watchable are each of these games going to be?
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Maryland heats up; Vegas restaurants rebound; Rivers is george

Casinos in the Free State jetted 13% above 2019 levels, grossing $172 million, a new record. MGM National Harbor led with $68.5 million (+16%) and 40% market share. Maryland Live was up 15% to $61.5 million for 35.5% market share, while Hollywood Perryville justified Penn National Gaming‘s faith in the property, jumping 23% to $8.5 million. Ocean Downs gained 19%, also to $8.5 million and Rocky Gap Casino was up 21.5% to $6 million. The only loser was—you guessed it—Horseshoe Baltimore, sagging 5% to $19.5 million. New management at Caesars Entertainment has announced no plans for the property and it’s an open question whether they have any. Now would be a good time. Over in West Virginia, casinos continue to lag the 2021 recovery, down 18%, with Penn Charles Town further behind at -20%. Overall, slots were a relative bright spot, -17%, negated by a -21% dive at the tables.