Oregon transfer Addison Patterson is no longer a member of the Nevada basketball team, the Wolf Pack announced Thursday afternoon. Patterson committed to Nevada before the start of the 2020-21 season and joined the team at the semester break. He was expected to play a huge part of the 2021-22 team, potentially as a starter at the wing position. But after one semester with the Wolf Pack, he and the school have mutually parted ways without Patterson playing a game for the Wolf Pack.