Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at 91.
On Wednesday, the family of Eric Carle announced that the beloved author and illustrator died this week, in Northampton, Massachusetts, at the age of 91. Carle was, of course, best known for his 1969 classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which (after a slightly fraught publication journey) sold more than 55 million copies around the world, and was translated into more than 70 languages, since its original publication in 1969, The Times reports. (It also makes the New York Public Library’s list of their all-time most checked-out books.) It was only the most famous of over 70 books that Carle published in his lifetime, which sold over 170 million copies in total.lithub.com