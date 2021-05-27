Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died at 91.

By Emily Temple
Literary Hub
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the family of Eric Carle announced that the beloved author and illustrator died this week, in Northampton, Massachusetts, at the age of 91. Carle was, of course, best known for his 1969 classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which (after a slightly fraught publication journey) sold more than 55 million copies around the world, and was translated into more than 70 languages, since its original publication in 1969, The Times reports. (It also makes the New York Public Library’s list of their all-time most checked-out books.) It was only the most famous of over 70 books that Carle published in his lifetime, which sold over 170 million copies in total.

lithub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Northampton, MA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustrator#Creativity#Picture Books#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureGoldsboro News-Argus

In celebration of children's authors and illustrators

Now let us all praise these giants in children’s literature who have departed this earth but left a legacy of their works — Beverly Cleary, Eric Carle, and Lois Ehlert, all of whom died between March and May this year. BEVERLY CLEARYBorn in McMinnville, Oregon, in 1916, Cleary would have...
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

Remembering children's author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) "The Grouchy Lady Bug."
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
Books & Literaturedcls.org

Author-illustrator Amy June Bates shares the art of storytelling

Dauphin County Library System proudly announced its first Author in Residence program this summer, deepening family interaction with books as they meet accomplished Carlisle-based author and illustrator Amy June Bates. In four virtual, interactive sessions, Bates will share her journey as a book creator, explain how books are made, and...
Books & Literaturekeeparthappening.org

Let’s Learn About Eric Carle at Play Street Museum - St. Louis

This week we are wishing a happy birthday to one of our favorite authors, the late Eric Carle (June 25, 1929- May 23, 2021). From “The Very Busy Spider” to “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See,” Eric Carle’s books and illustrations have dazzled and inspired generations of young readers. Stop by Play Street to read one of his classic books and create your own collage inspired by this one of a kind artist.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

"Now Vee May Perhaps to Begin": On Art, Theft, and Inspiration

– by Laura Lippman, author of Dream Girl, coming Tuesday, June 22. My mother the (retired) librarian read my latest book while visiting me over Memorial Day weekend. We are WASP-y people—well, she’s 100 percent WASP, I’m 75 percent—so I did not expect effusive praise and I was not disappointed. She said that Dream Girl kept her attention and she would be curious to see what reviewers said. “It’s so different from your other books,” she added.
Books & LiteratureDaily Jefferson County Union

Books offer delightful look at British childhood ... Grab 'em and have a seat

“The Bench” by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, pictures by Christian Robinson, c.2021, Random House, $18.99, 40 pages. “The Crown in Crisis: Countdown to the Abdication” by Alexander Larman, c.2020, St. Martin’s Press, $27.99, 333 pages. “The Windsor Diaries 1940-45” by Alathea Fitzalan Howard, c.2021, Atria, $30, 368 pages. When...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Poet Michael Robbins on reading while walking

Poet Michael Robbins suddenly became a name in the literary world in 2009 when The New Yorker’s then poetry editor Paul Muldoon plucked his “Alien vs. Predator” from the magazine’s voluminous slush pile and published it. Since then Robbins has written three collections, including the just published “Walkman,” the title poem of which was chosen for Best American Poetry in 2018. The Topeka, Kan., native earned a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and now teaches creative writing at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
Books & Literaturefraserburghherald.co.uk

Aberdeenshire author and illustrator launch Doric publishing house

North East artist Aaron Gale and storyteller Jackie Ross are launching Doric Books to develop and preserve the culture and heritage of the North-east. The process began after Aaron was furloughed from his work during the 2020 Coronavirus lockdown. He created a book in Doric, but after meeting with publishers of the Scots language he found that it was hard to get books published in Doric.
Entertainmentsyncopatedtimes.com

Clarinetist Bob Schroeder has died

As an entertainer, Bob was known for his virtuoso swing clarinet, as well as his “vintage” jokes on the bandstand. Bob may have been one of the last living musicians to meet and become friendly with Louis Armstrong and Elvis Presley. Bob was also a card carrying journeyman electrician, and was hired to help construct Disney’s Epcot Center. Bob’s loving wife (and occasional sound engineer) of 63 years, Kaye, passed just two weeks after husband Bob.
Books & LiteratureMichigan Daily

10 LGBTQ+ fiction & fantasy books to read this year

The Arts world is one filled with self-expression and introspection, whether from artist or from audience member. Naturally, this translates into many different ways of approaching the queer experience. For Pride Month, Daily Arts wanted to cover this self-search and love through different forms of art, with these articles revealing more to the reader and writer about how many ways there are to celebrate and reflect on queerness.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Brian Hall's Playlist for His Novel "The Stone Loves the World"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Brian Hall's novel...
Providence, RIjewishboston.com

Reading Bruno Schulz

Years ago, there was a small bookshop on Thayer Street in Providence, near Brown University’s campus, called College Hill Bookstore. It had late hours—I recall the shop being open until 11 on weekdays and until midnight on the weekend—and its motto was: Dedicated to the fine art of browsing. The owner of the bookshop also owned (and still operates) a small movie theater a couple of doors down. Neither business could have been especially financially profitable for him.