Upon hearing that Bill Belichick had worn a Bruins cap to his morning video conference with the New England media, Bruce Cassidy was appreciative of the support. “I’ve kept in touch with Bill here and there, during playoff runs for both teams, as well as Brad (Stevens) and Alex (Cora). I heard from all of them after our first-round win. I think it’s great that the teams are rooting for each other,” Cassidy said. “It’s a good sort of competition for each team to have good playoff runs. It forces the other organizations to continue to excel. Obviously, the Patriots have been the team that’s had the most success. We want to follow in their footsteps and raise some banners as well. I think it’s great.”