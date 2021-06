The King of Fighters XV Blue Mary trailer, screenshots

Game company SNK has finally revealed its next character for upcoming video game The King of Fighters XV, which is another female fighter. The irresistible and most enchanting beauty Luong has finally arrived in KOFXV. After her debut on KOFXIV, she has become one of the favorites of many fans of the franchise. She joined Team Kim with her lover Gang-Il, which is actually the master of popular Taekwondo master Kim Kaphwan. She also showed up in other titles like SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.