Seaside swimmers back in the water

Swimmers were back in the water in Seaside last week as the Gulls hosted a Cowapa League meet with Valley Catholic at the Sunset Pool.

The teams split the team scoring, with Valley Catholic winning the girls’ side, 50-36, and Seaside boys defeating the Valiants 124-30.

“Our last time in the water was exactly 15 months from today at state,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. In last Thursday’s meet, he said, “we didn’t have the excitement and energy boost of spectators cheering, but still a nice return. A few first meet of the year jitters, but a lot of strong swims as well.”

Both girls’ teams had small numbers, “but we’ll have a few more available starting next week,” Spell said of the Lady Gulls. “Emily Philbrook and Emma Arden just came off a state golf appearance and contributed in multiple events. Nicole Blankenhorn stepped up and filled some new roles as our flyer in the medley relay and debuting in the 100-yard breaststroke.”

The Seaside boys were able to fill every event, and “should be able to continue that throughout the season,” Spell said. “We should be able to move student-athletes around to give them a variety of opportunities.”

Astoria hosts the Seaside team for a dual meet Thursday at the Astoria Aquatic Center.

Seaside hosts Tillamook for another meet, and from there, multiple teams will swim at one location, with results combined with those taking place at other facilities on the same day, Spell said.

“We’ve always talked about racing yourself, and this puts that into action as you can’t just rely on what’s happening in that particular heat.”