Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seaside, OR

Seaside swimmers back in the water

By The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 12 days ago

Swimmers were back in the water in Seaside last week as the Gulls hosted a Cowapa League meet with Valley Catholic at the Sunset Pool.

The teams split the team scoring, with Valley Catholic winning the girls’ side, 50-36, and Seaside boys defeating the Valiants 124-30.

“Our last time in the water was exactly 15 months from today at state,” said Seaside coach Shane Spell. In last Thursday’s meet, he said, “we didn’t have the excitement and energy boost of spectators cheering, but still a nice return. A few first meet of the year jitters, but a lot of strong swims as well.”

Both girls’ teams had small numbers, “but we’ll have a few more available starting next week,” Spell said of the Lady Gulls. “Emily Philbrook and Emma Arden just came off a state golf appearance and contributed in multiple events. Nicole Blankenhorn stepped up and filled some new roles as our flyer in the medley relay and debuting in the 100-yard breaststroke.”

The Seaside boys were able to fill every event, and “should be able to continue that throughout the season,” Spell said. “We should be able to move student-athletes around to give them a variety of opportunities.”

Astoria hosts the Seaside team for a dual meet Thursday at the Astoria Aquatic Center.

Seaside hosts Tillamook for another meet, and from there, multiple teams will swim at one location, with results combined with those taking place at other facilities on the same day, Spell said.

“We’ve always talked about racing yourself, and this puts that into action as you can’t just rely on what’s happening in that particular heat.”

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
969
Followers
121
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
City
Seaside, OR
Astoria, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Seaside, OR
Sports
City
Tillamook, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulls#Cowapa League#Valley Catholic#Swimmers#Seaside Boys#Seaside Hosts Tillamook#Spectators#Time#Multiple Teams#Multiple Events#Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Seaside, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Softball: Seaside finishes with 9-5 record

Despite an 18-4 loss at Banks, the Seaside softball team closed out one of its most successful seasons ever, as the Lady Gulls finished 9-5 overall, 8-4 in league. Seaside trailed 6-0 after two innings, but had its best inning of the season, scoring four runs in the top of the third against the undefeated (14-0) Braves.
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Athletes of the Week

A freshman, Meadows is the top-ranked female shot putter in the Cowapa League, and ranks third in the discus. Last Saturday in a three-way meet at Astoria, she had personal best marks to win both events. Her winning shot put traveled 33 feet, 11 inches, and she had a throw of 85-9 in the discus. She was second in the javelin (56-11). Meadows ranks eighth in the state in the shot put, the only freshman in the top 10.
prepbaseballreport.com

Oregon Power Rankings: Week 4

Here we are, on the cusp of our last week of high school baseball action in the state of Oregon. This was an absolute sprint of a season. It feels like just yesterday that we were hunkered down for Opening Day action. And now, as we prepare for the final...
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Girls golf: Seaside team qualifies for state meet

Cowapa League girls golf finished up its short season with the Astoria Invitational, held Monday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club. Using a Stableford scoring system all season, Valley Catholic took first in the team standings, averaging 25 points per tournament. Seaside placed second (18) to qualify as a...
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 post-spring 2021 breakout candidates on defense

Oregon football just wrapped up spring practice a couple of weeks ago and now the Ducks will head into the offseason looking like one of the favorites to make the playoff. Some prominent sites even predict the Ducks will be a top-10 team when the 2021 season starts after winning the Pac-12 last season for a second straight time and adding a wealth of talent to the roster. In fact, the Ducks have the most talented team in school history, arguably, with a handful of their top recruits ever currently on the roster.
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Boys golf: Seaside comes up short at Banks

For the first time in school history, the Seaside boys golf team lost to Banks — and it could not have come at a more inopportune time. In a Cowapa League dual match Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course, the Gulls and Braves were playing for the league’s second spot at next week’s state tournament. With a 358 to 378 victory, the Braves move on to state and the Gulls’ season comes to an end.
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Softball: Banks beats Seaside, 10-3

After a 30-minute pre-game ceremony, it only took the Banks Braves about 12 minutes to score six runs in the top of the second inning Thursday, all they would need for a 10-3 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League softball game at Broadway Field. Before the game, the Gulls...
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with 185 points, outpacing the field by nearly 60 points. The UO women collected five wins and finished as the meet runner-up with 151 points.
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Softball: Astoria, Seaside post wins

Astoria held an 8-2 lead after two innings, and cruised to a 12-5 Cowapa League softball victory, Tuesday at Valley Catholic. Astoria’s top four players in the lineup all had at least two hits apiece, while Shelby Rasmussen led the Lady Fish, going 3-for-4 with a double. Halle Helmersen and...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: Honorable Mentions

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Baseball: Banks tops Seaside, 15-5

Seaside opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first, but it was all Banks after that, as the Braves had four runs in the bottom of the first and scored in every inning after that, for a 15-5 win Thursday afternoon in Cowapa League baseball action at Banks.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon gearing up for a massive month of football recruiting

Oregon football is gearing up for a massive recruiting month in June with official, unofficial, and camps all being allowed to happen to start June 1st. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss the impact of Oregon football's recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class up until this point, what recruits are committed, who is visiting Oregon the first weekend of the month, and how we could see this class start to take shape towards the end of June.
Seaside, ORThe Astorian

Weekend Break: The process of ‘wood-idermy’

Seaside artist Brent Thompson remembers the first piece of unique driftwood he discovered more than a decade ago. It immediately caught his eye, as it resembled a pelican with a broken wing. He removed the barnacles and seaweed cloaking the wood, then added shells for the eyes, further refining the similarity.