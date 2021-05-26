Wondering what a ketamine sunrise will be like

Things have to change to gain a different perspective on life, it’s something that a wise person learns as they grow older, and a wiser person learns is not something that can be forced but has to occur naturally. Maybe that’s where some of our problems as human beings come from at times; too much is forced and not enough is allowed to happen in a natural fashion. It might sound odd to apply such a thought to a TV show but when it comes to the upcoming program The Wonder Years it’s no doubt going to be important to remember since there has been a divide in the fan base when it comes to this show returning in a different fashion than people remember it, but so far the teaser trailer should be able to erase a lot of doubts as to how things are bound to go. Opening up with a different version of the same song that was used decades ago is a nice touch and should be able to lure fans into a sense of familiarity that can hopefully allow people to realize that while this show will be slightly different, the overall intent is as close to the same as it possibly can be. Some might take hope and comfort from knowing that Fred Savage was quite excited to pass the torch so to speak to young Elisha “EJ” Williams when it came to the lead role in this show, while others are bound to be curious to see what kind of differences will emerge as the show goes on. The general feeling from TVOvermind is that if it works then so be it, every story has some validity and needs to be told. Plus, the teaser trailer already makes it clear that this could be a fun show.