This guide covers both Universal Design and Universal Design for Learning and includes real examples of how libraries have used these principles to create more welcoming environments and programming. Featuring a mix of examples, case studies, and checklists, Creating Inclusive Libraries by Applying Universal Design is for those who are new to accessibility and inclusion work. Examples discussed cover a range of types of projects for all budgets, from major renovations to in-house signage design projects. It offers a thorough and engaging introduction to with concrete examples of how these principles can be applied at libraries of all sizes, types, and budgets. It will leave readers confident of steps that they can take at their library to improve inclusion at any price point.