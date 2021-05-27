Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHEASTERN RHODE ISLAND At 1015 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over North Providence, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Providence, Brockton, Cranston, Pawtucket, Taunton, East Providence, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Randolph, North Providence, Franklin, Johnston, North Attleborough, Stoughton, Bridgewater, Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Middleborough and Easton.alerts.weather.gov