'Marscapes' plans landscape art of Red Planet in Kickstarter project

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new art project on Kickstarter offers backers the chance to gain "raised landscapes" of Mars in celebration of the Mariner 9 spacecraft's 50th anniversary. Called "Marscapes," the project is roughly three-quarters of the way to its goal of $10,000 on Kickstarter, with 29 days to go. The project aims to produce "incredibly realistic reproductions of the Martian terrain based on pictures and topographical data gathered from multiple scientific resources," the Kickstarter page states.

www.space.com
