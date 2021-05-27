Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Western Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1252 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburg, Girard, Frontenac, Arma, Liberal, Cherokee, Weir and Sheldon. The Lightning Creek and Cow Creek basins have received up to 3 inches of rain already. With additional rain expected, these two streams are expected to rapidly rise through the early morning hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED