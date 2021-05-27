Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Reno by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and south central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Reno The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McPherson County in central Kansas Northeastern Reno County in south central Kansas Northwestern Harvey County in south central Kansas West central Marion County in central Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Galva to Moundridge to near Buhler, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Moundridge around 920 PM CDT. Hesston around 930 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Burrton and Goessel. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 35 and 64. This replaces the severe thunderstorm warnings previously in effect for McPherson county. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH