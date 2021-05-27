Cancel
Financial Reports

QAD Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 2021-05-27

QAD Inc. (QADB) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

