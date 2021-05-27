Cancel
BTC/USD Recovery Halted on Iran Headlines, but Technicals Hint at More Upside

By Thomas Westwater
DailyFx
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin, BTC/USD, Iran, Technical Outlook – Talking Points. May looks to wrap up a busy month for crypto markets. A clean break over 40,000 likely sees more upside follow. Bitcoin’s recovery was halted overnight when Iran announced a ban on cryptocurrency mining following rolling blackouts across the middle eastern country. However, the ban is not permanent, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani setting an end date of September 22. The blackouts are likely due to the summer drought, which has limited the country’s electric producing capacity from hydropower.

Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Carl Icahn
