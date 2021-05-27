BTC/USD Recovery Halted on Iran Headlines, but Technicals Hint at More Upside

Bitcoin pulled back from the $40,000 level again, which is a bit of a concern at this point because we have made several attempts to break above that level, but it looks as if we continue to struggle. The 200-day EMA is sitting just below the $39,000 level, and that is an area that I think a lot of people will pay close attention to. Because of this, I do believe that we may get a little bit of a push towards that area. Whether we can break down below the 200-day EMA is still a bit of an open question, but it should be paid close attention to if we do.