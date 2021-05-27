Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Macedonia prey to global racket in holy icon theft

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoeZQ_0aCeSGpT00

LAZAROPOLE, Macedonia (AP) — The sumptuous altar screen in this village church rises in tiers of crimson, royal blue and gold leaf, all the way up to a crucifix flanked by dragons. Near the top, icon niches gape empty like blown-out windows.

The two dozen paintings were torn out in April, apparent victims to an art theft racket catering to rising international appetite for Orthodox religious paintings — a market worth tens of millions of dollars.

Arse Gligurovski, caretaker of the 19th-century church of St. George high in the Macedonian massif, says that every time he looks at the desecrated altar screen he feels as if “the robbers have ripped out and taken away our souls.”

Among the 30 icons stolen from the church in Lazaropole, high in the Macedonian massif, were 23 by the 19th-century Dico Zograf — one of the nation’s most famous painters. Zograf’s works can sell for tens of thousands of dollars on the black market.

Over the past decade, this small Balkan nation of 2.1 million has seen more than 10,000 religious artifacts stolen from its churches, including precious icons painted in the stylized Byzantine tradition. None of the works have been recovered. Thieves have removed whole sections of altar screens, altars, crosses, lamps and Bibles.

Macedonia’s art-rich rural religious sites, mostly dating from the 15th-19th centuries, are seen as the custodians of the predominantly Orthodox Christian country’s cultural and religious identity. The cultural heritage department says about 201 churches and monasteries are registered as national treasures. According to rough estimates, about two-thirds are poorly guarded.

“Most of the targeted churches are in remote villages, which are abandoned during the winter,” said Milco Georgievski, senior curator of the Icons Gallery in the southwestern town of Ohrid. “There are no alarms and anybody can open the doors with a simple kick. These are ideal conditions for robbers.”

Thieves mostly focus on churches in the western part of the country that borders Albania, and is dominated by ethnic Albanians — who make up about a third of Macedonia’s population.

One simple explanation is that Orthodox sites don’t resonate as much with the mostly Muslim Albanian minority. Authorities believe many of the thefts are masterminded in Albania, using an organized network of collaborators among minority regions.

“Albania is maybe only the collection center for stolen icons,” Georgievski said. “The speculation is that most are sold on clandestine auctions in western Europe and end up in private collections, including those of Russian tycoons.”

Saso Cvetkovski, director of the Doctor Nikola Nezlobinski Museum in Struga, says more than 500 “priceless” icons have been stolen from churches in the west over the past decade. The country has about 23,000 registered icons.

“It is difficult to estimate the value of this national treasure,” Cvetkovski said, “which has exceptional historical, cultural and religious value for Macedonia.”

In October, police in the Albanian capital of Tirana seized 1,077 stolen icons, frescoes and other pieces of religious and secular art dating from the 15th to the mid-20th century, including pieces from Macedonia.

Cvetkovski and another Macedonian expert visited Tirana in December to inspect the confiscated works and identified 21 stolen icons, whose return Macedonia is expected to formally request from Albania.

Georgievski said that he could not attach a value to the icons. But to give an idea of their worth, he explained that Macedonia’s five most valuable icons were insured for $50 million when they travelled to New York for an exhibition in 2004.

The task of guarding religious sites lies with the country’s Orthodox Church, and some say that is part of the problem: The church, which grew in influence after the collapse of communism in 1991, lacks specialized conservators who could care for the churches and their contents. And in many cases, local church authorities block moves to remove valuable works for safe storage elsewhere.

For example, the 19th-century church of St. Nicholas, in the village of Radozda, was targeted three times since 2012 before authorities agreed to remove some of the valuable surviving works. Caretaker Mile Skrceski says 23 icons from the altar screen were taken.

Bishop Timotej, spokesman for the Macedonian Orthodox Church said work is under way to document and register all icons in the west, and hopes that by the end of next year most will be housed in a museum planned to be built in Ohrid.

He added that “dozens” of the most valuable works have already been moved to a secret, safe location.

While it’s too late for Lazaropole, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the capital Skopje, church caretaker Gligurovski still holds out hope that the altar screen can regain its plundered icons.

“They preserve the essence of who we actually are,” he said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
253K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Communism#Icons#Ap#Crucifix#Macedonian#Balkan#Byzantine#Orthodox Christian#The Icons Gallery#Albanians#Muslim Albanian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Soccersportswar.com

North Macedonia? What happened to regular Macedonia?

North Macedonia? What happened to regular Macedonia? ** -- ronoB 06/13/2021 11:28AM. Which leads to the larger Q of why have so many teams in Euro that North -- Hoo in W. Africa 06/13/2021 6:04PM. Macedonia is the largest & 2nd most populous geographic region of Greece. -- Hoo in...
Soccerthesaxon.org

Goran Pandev: leader of a nation, not just the North Macedonia team | North macedonia

MeEarlier this week, Jugoslav Trenchovski received a call from Goran Pandev and decided to make fun of his old friend. Pandev will hit 40 when the next World Cup rolls around but, having pushed back his retirement date in search of international glory with North Macedonia, surely an extension to Qatar 2022 would not be a problem. “Maybe the coach will pick me,” replied Pandev. “But I will weigh 15 kg more than now.”
Macedonia, OHmytownneo.com

Enjoying the 'Spirit of Macedonia' at SummerFest

The city of Macedonia hosted its SummerFest “Spirit of Macedonia” June 4 and 5 in the parking lot of the Macedonia Family Recreation Center. The weekend events included carnival rides, games, food, live music, bingo, dunk tank, and a biergarten.
Internetbalkaninsight.com

Facebook Removes Video Glorifying ‘Legend’ Ratko Mladic

Facebook removed a video posted by the Bosnian Serb ruling party that praised Ratko Mladic after his conviction for genocide and other wartime crimes, and warned that the party could face a ban if it continues to spread ethnic hatred. Facebook has taken down a video about former Bosnian Serb...
Religionpersecution.org

Religious Oppression: Bantul Church in Indonesia Finally Granted a Building Permit

(International Christian Concern) – The long struggle of a Pentecostal church in Indonesia, Immanuel Bantul Church, has finally ended. Even though the church has owned a building permit (IMB) to construct their church building since January of 2019, protests from the residents living around the church resulted in the Bantul regent, Suharsono, revoking the church’s IMB in July of 2019.
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Serbian President Confirms 11 Bodies Found in Mass Grave

Aleksandar Vucic said that 11 bodies of Kosovo Albanians, believed to be war victims, have been exhumed from a mass grave in Kizevak near the southern town of Raska, and denied that Serbia was seeking to conceal them. President Aleksandar Vucic told a press conference on Wednesday that a total...
Lawbalkaninsight.com

Serbian State Security Officials’ Verdict Set for June 30

The UN court will deliver its first-instance verdict in the retrial of former Serbian State Security officials Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic, who are accused of controlling Serb units that committed crimes during the Croatian and Bosnian wars. Franko Simatovic and Jovica Stanisic in court in The Hague in May...
Queens, NYqchron.com

Macedonia church food distribution

Macedonia AME Church in Jamaica will have a Juneteenth food distribution on June 18 at 1 p.m., which will be first come, first served. The outdoor food giveaway is sponsored by local businesses and people in the community, according to Hollis resident Yvette Greene-Dennis, one of the organizers of the event, to be held at 106-17 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.
Religionicr.org

The Holy One of Israel

“So will I make my holy name known in the midst of my people Israel; and I will not let them pollute my holy name any more: and the heathen shall know that I am the LORD, the Holy One in Israel.” (Ezekiel 39:7) This wonderful name of God, “the...
ReligionCommonweal

Arab Christians in the Holy Land

Attending an excellent private Jewish school, I received a fine Jewish and secular education, and learned Hebrew and love of the language and culture. Arriving in Jerusalem at the age of fifteen for the first time in 1977, I was determined to understand what was going on. My first lifelong friend there was a Muslim Palestinian Arab, and this was the incentive to learn Arabic, as his family became like an adopted family for me. In their midst, I learned not only Arabic but also Arab culture, and experienced Islam as a religious tradition within a family that was very traditional. This marked my perspective profoundly.
Worldbalkaninsight.com

With Parliament Decision, Albania Deals Fresh Blow to Media Freedom

Journalists in Albania will no longer have access to parliament, shutting off one of the last public bodies where they could freely meet contacts and ask questions. Subscribe to Balkan Insight Premium to read the full article. Please login to your account below if you are already a Premium Subscriber.
Religiongreekcitytimes.com

Òssios Loukás best preserved monastery in Greece

On your way up to the slopes of Mt. Parnassos and the archaeological site of Delphi, about 13 km before the town of Aráhova, leave the main road and turn towards the village of Distomο and Stýri. Keep driving for about 9 km and the road will bring you to one of the most impressive monuments in the Mediterranean Sea: the monastery of Òssios Loukás.
Religionfides.org

EUROPE/ITALY - Interreligious prayer meeting for Myanmar in Rome

Rome (Agenzia Fides) - On Friday, June 18, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Bahàì representatives are invited to pray, in their own way, for Myanmar. The appointment is at 3 pm in streaming, and at 7 pm in presence, in the Basilica of Santa Cecilia in Trastevere, for a moment of silent prayer and meditation. The initiative is promoted by Religions for peace - Italy, the Italy-Burma Friendship Association, Myanmar community in Italy. There are four proposed prayer intentions: for the respect of fundamental human rights; for the re-establishment of peaceful coexistence; for freedom of thought and expression; for freedom from fear. (SL) (Agenzia Fides, 17/6/2021)
Religionadventist.news

June 19 is Adventist Church World Refugee Sabbath

Refugees are defined as people forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster. Refugees are not statistics, but people—mothers, fathers, children, and the elderly—whose lives have been turned upside down by prejudice, conflict, violence, or human rights violations. Of the 70.8 million forcibly displaced...
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

The Christian Church is RACIAL ISRAEL

⁣Galatians 3:29 “And if ye be Christ's, then ARE are ye Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise.”. ⁣Acts Chapter 7:36 He brought them out, after that he had shewed wonders and signs in the land of Egypt, and in the Red sea, and in the wilderness forty years.
Politicsitalyusa.org

Motion to support Italian cultural identity in the United States approved by the Chamber of Deputies

In her speech during the explanation of vote, Fucsia Fitzgerald Nissoli, italian MP elected in North and Central America, emphasized how it is " important to analyze history not according to our preferences or ideologies, but according to the criteria of a rigorous scientific research, because otherwise we would fall into cultural relativism where everyone tells his own story". I pointed out that "cancel culture" aims to defend all diversities and all minorities, and even defines as a richness biodiversity and cultural differences such as "gender", but then it is totally intolerant of the diversity of people or peoples who are "different" from their ideological principles.
LifestyleRider Magazine

Romania to Istanbul Adventure

Trying to summarize a 14-day motorcycle tour through Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey, with all of the roads and meals and people and historic sites that it entailed, in about 1,000 words is like trying to stuff 10 pounds of rice into a 5-pound sack. Adriatic Moto Tours’ Romania to Istanbul Adventure tour lived up to its name, providing a dozen of us — four Australians and eight Americans — with a rich experience in a very interesting and beautiful part of the world.
Public SafetyLaredo Morning Times

Banker arrested as Nicaragua crackdown expands

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s police have arrested a prominent banker in a sign the government's pursuit of opponents is expanding beyond political leaders and potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega. Police arrested the executive president of Banco de Produccion SA, Luis Rivas Anduray, late Tuesday and said they are...