Whether you love him or hate him, Charles Barkley never leaves any doubt as to where he stands — and that includes his feelings on the Nets. During a Wednesday conference call promoting his participation in the American Century Championship golf tournament, the "NBA on TNT" analyst declared that he is actively rooting against Brooklyn's "super team" as it pursues an NBA championship. Barkley seemed to take issue with the way the Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency and James Harden through an in-season trade with the Rockets.