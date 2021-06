Sometimes the truth hurts, even if you’re a half-human, half-animal hybrid living in a dystopian future. Heading into the season finale of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, Gus was crushed when he learned that his mom and dad are not actually his parents at all. In fact, the boy was created in a test tube by scientists, destroying any bit of hope he had left regarding his search for Birdie, the woman he believed was his mother. The big reveal hurt the boy badly, causing him to flee far, far away from his new friends Bear and Tommy. But did the group reunite by season’s end, and did Birdie survive their virus-ridden existence? Read on for a recap.