Get to Know the Techno Style of Barbosa

Blvckjesus swung by to chat about his career and the future of his project, and cranks up the volume with a brand new, fiery mix!. Throughout the ups and downs of 2020, Blvckjesus remained as one of the artists that continued to grow with every release and virtual performance. The Los Angeles native is no stranger to the hard dance scene as he’s climbed the ranks becoming a pioneer of the sound here in the US. From the early stages of his career up until the present, he’s stayed true to his artistic vision and brings his versatile sound along with him wherever he takes the stage.