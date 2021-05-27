Amazon purchases MGM for $8.4B. What will it do with it?

And nor, the headline should add, is it the Amazon its peers and logistics suppliers normally see. This exhaustive long read from The New York Times charts the many problems Amazon encountered during the pandemic to keep its operations moving, focusing largely on its enormous New York facility JFK8. While the logistics and e-commerce platforms Amazon has built over the last 20 years are rightly admired, its HR systems have simply not kept pace with the aggressive expansion of its network, leading it to actually lose market share to rivals such as Walmart during the height of the pandemic, as it struggled to overcome severe warehouse worker shortages.