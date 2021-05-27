Amazon purchases MGM for $8.4B. What will it do with it?
Amazon has inked a deal to acquire one of the world’s oldest and most renowned Hollywood studios, MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) – yeah, the one with roaring lion logo – for a cool $8.45 billion. The goal of this massive deal? Bolstering its Prime Video ambitions, of course. The deal is now pending regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of 2021. However, anti-trust concerns and calls for canceling a monopolistic move have already started to surface on social media.pocketnow.com