Joyce Williams

Joyce Jenkins Williams, 81, of Fort Wayne, Ind., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after saying goodbye to her family at Parkview Hospital. She was born in Kansas City, Mo., in 1940, and raised in Paragould by her parents, Isaac and Gladys Jenkins, who owned Jenkins Variety Store from 1941 to 1960. In her youth, Joyce worked at this local “dime store.” Joyce attended the University of Arkansas and majored in Home Economics, where she met the love of her life, Dr. L.D. Williams, who moved her to Michigan State for both to finish their degrees.