‘Last Man Standing’ Remembers a ‘Lucky’ Moment With Tim Allen’s Mike and Wife Vanessa

By Will Shepard
Posted by 
Outsider.com
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wjo02_0aCeRgcS00

Even though Last Man Standing concluded its final season a few days ago, people are already feeling nostalgic. In particular, the show’s Twitter account wanted to share its thanks with fans for watching.

On Wednesday, May 26, they shared a pair of pictures from an excellent scene between Mike and Vanessa. The two are in the garage having a conversation. Mike sits in his truck, and Vanessa walks in. After a moment, she makes a great observation.

Vanessa said, “I mean, gosh, how lucky are we?” To which Mike gets out of his favorite truck in the world and says, “Very lucky.”

Last Man Standing’s Twitter account used the scene as a way of saying that they were lucky to have had such an awesome run. They said that they are “grateful for all of you.”

As Tim Allen promised, the show ended on a great note, and it didn’t feel melancholy. It was a fitting goodbye for Last Man Standing. The final scene was between him and his family in the show.

The show’s Twitter account shared one of the final moments from their show. In the scene, Mike is having a tender moment with Vanessa and their daughter, Eve.

Eve, who is going to the U.S. Air Force Academy, made a video call to her parents. During the call, she tells them that she broke the sound barrier in a training flight.

However, after she says bye to her parents, Mike and Vanessa share a quiet moment with themselves.

The Significance of Mike Baxter’s Truck in “Last Man Standing”

Previously in Last Man Standing, Mike had worked for many years on his 1956 Ford F-100 Truck. However, just a few days after he had finished rebuilding it, the truck was stolen.

It was an undeniable metaphor for the show. Almost all of the cast talked about how much they would miss Mike’s truck during the show’s finale.

Vanessa even asked Mike if he would spend time looking for another car so that he could work on it too.

“I don’t know. Maybe. Maybe not,” Mike replied somberly. “Right now, I just want to enjoy this moment with all of you.”

In the finale for Last Man Standing, Mike did something atypical. He usually ends each episode with a video blog from his Outdoor Man store. However, in the show’s last episode, he took a brief moment to break the fourth wall. In this fourth wall break, he talked about how much he will miss the show.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about makers and takers because I had something very valuable taken from me. Somebody took my truck. Ten years of attention to detail. Poof! Gone,” Mike Baxter said.

“I loved every moment of that show — I mean truck. It was a classic from a simpler, happier time, you know, the truck,” the Last Man Standing star said. “And that’s something that can’t be stolen from me.”

