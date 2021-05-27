Cancel
First Vax-A-Million winners announced Wednesday evening

By Cameron Saliga
hometownstations.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTwo winners were revealed in the Vax-A-Million giveaway. Wednesday evening was the first drawing of the Vax-A-Million giveaway, a public outreach campaign meant to incentivize people to get out and get the COVID vaccine. The winner of a million dollars was Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton. The winner of a full ride 4-year scholarship to an Ohio public university or college was Joseph Costello from Englewood. The next drawing will be on June 2nd.

