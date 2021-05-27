First Vax-A-Million winners announced Wednesday evening

When Esperanza Diaz of West Chester saw Gov. Mike DeWine calling her, she immediately thought of Vax-a-Million. "I said 'Oh my god, I think I'm the winner,'" Diaz, 63, said. Diaz, who won $1 million from the Vax-a-Million drawing, was initially hesitant to get the vaccine as she has allergies, but ultimately decided the risk of getting COVID-19 was bigger than the risk of the vaccine. Diaz got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine early and had no side effects.