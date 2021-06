The Phillies had their last game postponed due to weather and in the first game of an NL East series play host to a Nationals’ team coming off a loss. The Nationals had won two in a row before losing their last game and they have been slumping as of late losers of six of their last eight games. The team is in the basement of the NL East six games out of first place. Washington ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of team ERA but only ranks tied for 27th in runs scored.