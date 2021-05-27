Cancel
Memphis, TN

At least 8 people wanted in Parkway Village shootout, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zd6wu_0aCeRSDA00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for at least eight people wanted in connection to a shootout in Parkway Village.

Several houses and vehicles were hit by gunfire in the 3300 block of Dungreen Street on the afternoon of May 18, police said.

According to police, video showed two vehicles pulled near the scene. Several people got out and fired multiple shots in the direction of two other men.

One of the men returned fire.

At least 8 people were involved.

Suspect Vehicle #1: Possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, black in color, with a broken driver rear quarter window

Suspect Vehicle #2: Possibly a later model Dodge Charger, black in color, with a dent on the driver’s rear door.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Crime & Safety
