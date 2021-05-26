Powhatan baseball fends off Manchester 5-3

Geneva- The long ball propels the ‘Hawks as they win, 5-3. John Silviano was the man of the night for the FM RedHawks. Silvano had a two-run laser home run to give the team from Fargo-Moorhead a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Silviano was not done though, with the game tied 2-2 in the eighth Prime would lead off with a double, Silvano would then send a tape-measure shot out to left field that would clear the wall, and give the ‘Hawks a 4-2 lead. They would add one more off the bat of Dylan Kelly, and win 5-3.