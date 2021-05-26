Cancel
Powhatan, VA

Powhatan baseball fends off Manchester 5-3

By Staff Reports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowhatan's junior-heavy baseball team continued to roll on Tuesday, grabbing a 3-0 lead in the top of the frame en route to winning 5-3 over hosting Manchester. Thomas Robinson shined in the cleanup hitter spot as he batted 2 for 4 and brought in teammates Josh Boelt and Andrew Cheatham on his line-drive single to center field for a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. He would also score that inning off of a hard-hit groundball single from senior Connor Woodel.

