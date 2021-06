BEREA, Ohio -- Heading into the final season of his rookie contract, Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb said Tuesday that his desire is to remain in Cleveland long-term. "It would mean a lot," said Chubb, who said that his agent and the team have already discussed a potential extension this offseason. "Cleveland drafted me and trusted me and put their faith in me to help build this culture and this team I'm a part of. Cleveland is where I want to be. Hopefully everything can work out in that direction."