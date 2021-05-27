Cancel
76ers fan ejected from Game 2 after throwing popcorn at Wizards' Russell Westbrook

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 76ers fan was ejected from Wednesday night's playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center after throwing popcorn at Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. The incident occurred when the 2017 NBA MVP walked back to Washington's locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. The NBA TV broadcast showed popcorn being dumped on Westbrook as he entered the tunnel. He was understandably furious at the fan and had to be held back by Wizards staffers.

