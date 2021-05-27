76ers fan ejected from Game 2 after throwing popcorn at Wizards' Russell Westbrook
A 76ers fan was ejected from Wednesday night's playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center after throwing popcorn at Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. The incident occurred when the 2017 NBA MVP walked back to Washington's locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. The NBA TV broadcast showed popcorn being dumped on Westbrook as he entered the tunnel. He was understandably furious at the fan and had to be held back by Wizards staffers.www.sportingnews.com