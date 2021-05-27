76ers fan ejected from Game 2 after throwing popcorn at Wizards' Russell Westbrook

Led by Ben Simmons 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, the No. 1 seed 76ers defeated the No. 8 seed Wizards, 129-112, in Game 5. Seth Curry (Playoff career-high 30 points) and Tobias Harris (28 points, nine rebounds, six assists) added 58 points for the 76ers in the victory, while Bradley Beal led all scorers with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The 76ers have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-1, and will advance to the Eastern Confer.