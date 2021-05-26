U.S. Labor Market Needs 18 More Months to Recover, Fitch Says
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor market will take about a year and a half to return to full steam after the economic blow from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings. Federal stimulus and a gradual reopening of service industries that were hit hardest will help boost demand for workers, Fitch said in a report released Wednesday. Still, analysts led by Chief Economist Brian Coulton don’t expect unemployment levels to reach their natural rate, about 4.3% in Fitch’s view, until the fourth quarter of 2022. Doing so would require the creation of about 7 million jobs.au.investing.com