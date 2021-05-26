A Celebration of John Prine’s Life & Music Takes Over Nashville This October

Levon Helm circa 2000 or 2001, in a photo taken by Amy Helm and posted this week on her Facebook page. The family of the late, great John Prine has announced a weeklong series of concerts and events in his honor this fall. You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine will take place at multiple locations in Nashville Oct. 3-10, wrapping up on what would have been Prine’s 75th birthday. Proceeds from the shows will benefit a new nonprofit called The Hello in There Foundation, created by the Prine family “to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people of all ages are marginalized, discriminated against, or for any reason are otherwise forgotten.” For lineup and ticket info as it becomes available, check out the event’s website.