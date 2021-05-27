Dallas Remington Releases of Highly Anticipated Sassy Single “Princess”
“If any song could break an artist, “Princess” has to be it. What a flamethrower!”. NASHVILLE, TENN. – After a long-awaited release, Dallas Remington, has released her highly anticipated and sassy fan favorite single, “Princess.” The upbeat, fun tune was released digitally today and hit radio airwaves for ads on Monday. The tune was released to radio via PlayMPE supported with promotion by Jennifer Blair (MusicRow) and Doc Gonzeles (Indicator/Activator.) The song is featured on 650 AM WSM on the Artist Spotlight and made the worldwide debut of the song Sunday. Penned by Bridgette Tatum, Nancy Deckant and Dallas Remington with production, engineering and mixing by Eric Torres at The Couch Room Studio in Nashville. “Princess” is available on all digital streaming and download here.www.thecountrynote.com