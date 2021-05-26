114th Precinct: Illegal Bikes Will Be Crushed
NYPD Chief of Department, Rodney Harrison recently dropped a crushing blow to drivers of illegal motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATV’s in New York City, with his announcement of the new NYPD “Crush Initiative” that utilizes the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, for New Yorkers to call and share information on the whereabouts and storage locations of the illegal vehicles. Callers could receive a $100 reward for every tip they report to the hotline that leads to the confiscation of an illegal motorcycle, dirt bike or ATV, Harrison said. All callers remain anonymous.www.qgazette.com