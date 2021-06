A gunman opened fire inside an Astoria nightclub early Monday morning, striking a club bouncer and sending patrons running for the exits, police said. Cops said when the bouncer tried to intervene in a dispute between two men inside Starlets Gentlemen’s Club at 49-09 25th Avenue in Astoria at about 2:45 a.m. on June 14th, one of the men pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the victim two times in the lower left leg. The gunman ran from the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers HOTLINE at 1-800- 577-TIPS or visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.—Liz Goff.