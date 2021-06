1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are tied for the best odds (+190) to win the NFC West in 2021. They are followed by the Seattle Seahawks (+260) and the Arizona Cardinals (+600). How competitive is the division? No one would be shocked to see any of the four teams finish on top. It will make divisional matchups very significant.