TDMH Taking Accepting Patients Again

A cancer diagnosis of any kind is life changing. Pancreatic Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases. DR. Niraj Jani, the Chief of Gastroenterology and Director of GBMC’s Kroh Center for Digestive Diseases, explained how pancreatic cancer is typically not caught early since symptoms for this disease don't usually show up until the disease is more advanced. And many times, symptoms are thought to be something else. Common symptoms of pancreatic cancer are abdominal pain, back pain, weight loss or loss of appetite. Jaundice is a sign sometimes too. If you have any of these warning signs it's a good idea to get checked out, just in case.