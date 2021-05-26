TDMH Taking Accepting Patients Again

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTILLSONBURG - The Tillsonburg Memorial Hospital started taking patients again this weekend. On May 8, the hospital announced they were only accepting critical care patients because of a COVID-19 outbreak. At the time, this impacted 40 beds at the hospital, which was at around 92 % capacity. The Hospital had to send these patients to Ingersoll and Woodstock. They did have a plan to also send patients to Simcoe, if need be, but they didn't reach that point.

