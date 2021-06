MENDHAM - Ed Damiano thought about the beauty of diversity after neighbors complained about a fence that he helped build at his daughter's home in Springfield. Based on reactions to his daughter's fence, Damiano wrote his latest book, "The Red Fence." It is about the problems of conformity in a community he calls "Vanderloo." All of the people who live in Vanderloo have white fences and they all dress the same and sound the same.