Till Death will make marriage scarier than Gone Girl already did. This July 2nd, Screen Media Films together with Megan Fox are back with the worst 10th wedding anniversary ever. Till Death is a thriller about a woman who wakes up with her husband’s corpse handcuffed on her hand. Emma (Megan Fox) had a romantic anniversary celebration with her husband the night before but she ends up seeing him lifeless. She and her husband are in that secluded cabin to rekindle their marriage because it is getting stale. Now she is stuck with his corpse with some armed men trying to kill her. They said marriage is a weight that you have to carry.