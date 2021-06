WOODS HOLE – The fishing vessel Determination out of Point Judith, RI sank in Woods Hole on Friday. The 3 crewmembers on the 67 foot vessel were safely rescued. There were reportedly 6,000 gallons of fuel onboard when the boat went down. The circumstances of the sinking remain under investigation.  The post Fishing boat sinks in Woods Hole Friday appeared first on CapeCod.com.