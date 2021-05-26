Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The New Post-Pandemic Party Planning

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the worldwide systemic breakdown of businesses COVID-19 left us with, “many small business owners [were] forced to balance safety and health with keeping businesses open and running,” according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In the heart of the pandemic in 2020, entrepreneur and gifted makeup artist Tina Klideris of Whitestone, owner of ARTEMIX art entertainment company, did more than just survive, she reimagined the impossible. “I had to adapt and thrive, not just simply survive as a female owned and operated small business owner. Last year I went from a successful six-figure business, to a zero net income,” she shared as her voice cracked holding back tears, quickly followed by an inviting strong smile and glimmer of hope. “Summer activities often involve comingling of sorts; playing in the pool, sports, even tug-of-war is easy to spread germs on a rope, despite each team being placed 6 feet apart! Now that we are slowly opening up and planning our NY Memorial Day BBQs, outdoor birthday and graduation parties, and camp fun, what is a ‘safe activity’ I had to ask, especially as a mom myself,” Klideris shared.

www.qgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Hicksville, NY
City
Whitestone, NY
City
Astoria, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Temporary Tattoos#Creative Businesses#Greek#Artemix Body Art Services#The Grand Caf#Artemasks#Instagram#Make A Wish Foundation#Colorful Body Art#Fun#Parties#Business Owner#Makeup#Entrepreneur#Custom Airbrushing#Premium Apparel#Personalized Items#Balance#Part Owner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Newsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...