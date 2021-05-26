The New Post-Pandemic Party Planning

During the worldwide systemic breakdown of businesses COVID-19 left us with, “many small business owners [were] forced to balance safety and health with keeping businesses open and running,” according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In the heart of the pandemic in 2020, entrepreneur and gifted makeup artist Tina Klideris of Whitestone, owner of ARTEMIX art entertainment company, did more than just survive, she reimagined the impossible. “I had to adapt and thrive, not just simply survive as a female owned and operated small business owner. Last year I went from a successful six-figure business, to a zero net income,” she shared as her voice cracked holding back tears, quickly followed by an inviting strong smile and glimmer of hope. “Summer activities often involve comingling of sorts; playing in the pool, sports, even tug-of-war is easy to spread germs on a rope, despite each team being placed 6 feet apart! Now that we are slowly opening up and planning our NY Memorial Day BBQs, outdoor birthday and graduation parties, and camp fun, what is a ‘safe activity’ I had to ask, especially as a mom myself,” Klideris shared.