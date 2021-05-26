Cancel
Randolph County, AL

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Randolph Leader
 17 days ago

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on January 13, 2006 by Betty Sue Knight Brooks, married and Bruce Leroy Brooks, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, and recorded in Mort Book 492 at Page 155 on January 31, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Randolph County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on June 30, 2021, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Randolph County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Wedowee, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Randolph County, Alabama, to wit:

www.therandolphleader.com
