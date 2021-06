1.5k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As hard as it is to believe, no rookie has ever won the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback. You would think that after 55 years of Super Bowls, at least one rookie quarterback would have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following his team's victory. But it has not happened. In fact, no rookie quarterback has even led his team to the game. None. In 55 years!