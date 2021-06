It is the ides of May and “Lyme Awareness Month.” The ticks are out and biting. So ... cover up, spray, and tick check whenever you come in from outdoors. Be overcautious. Most people never see the bug or bite or bullseye rash. Know the symptoms; they present very much like coronavirus and can easily be mistaken one for the other. Ask: “Is it COVID or Lyme?” For your protection and doctors’ guidance, check: the R.I. Laws on Lyme governing testing, diagnosis, and treatment of these multiple debilitating and sometimes deadly diseases. For “all things Lyme,” go to Lymenewport.com or email lymenewport@gmail.com.