“Friendship” apparently formed the basis of the green revolution on our planet: researchers provided new evidence that plant colonization in the country was possible about 450 million years ago through a symbiotic relationship with fungi. They were able to demonstrate that even simple liverworts – considered live fossils – offer fats to their fungal partners as “commercial goods” – similar to a highly evolved plant species. However, in the case of algae, there is no corresponding lipid biosynthesis. With this in mind, the scientists concluded that this system dates back to the time when the first plants turned the country green with the support of their mushroom partners.