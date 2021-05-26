Ikea recalls Almost 160,000 Bowls, Plates, mugs Because burn Risks

Strollers sold on-line from Target, Amazon and others are part of a recall because of a “fall hazard.”. This recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20). The strollers were sold in black, blueberry, charcoal and red colors and weigh about 26 lbs. The stroller label on the inside leg contains the SKU and batch numbers. “Joovy” is written across the front of the stroller and “Zoom Ultralight” is written on the parent organizer attachment on the bottom of the stroller. See Joovy’s video at https://vimeo.com/574693044/09c3d0418c to install the repair… There have been 25 reported incidents of restricted front wheel movement reported, including 12 incidents where the wheel fork bearing wore through the housing and detached, with one fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller.

