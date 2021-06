Each team took half of a South Iowa Cedar League doubleheader Monday when the Tiger Hawk softball team beat the Keota Eagles, and the Keota baseball team returned the favor. The Eagle baseball team was an 8-4 winner. They built an 8-0 lead in the contest, scoring once in the first, one more in the third, a four run fifth and a two run sixth. The Tiger Hawk’s runs came late, with one in the sixth and three in the seventh. Colten and Patrick Clarahan each had two hits in the win. Caden Clarahan drove in two. Colten Clarahan got the win ion the mound, throwing four and a third innings of hitless baseball, walking one and striking out 11. The Eagles are now 7-3 on the season. CM is 3-7.