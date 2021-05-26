Cancel
Roanoke, AL

PUBLIC SALE

Randolph Leader
 17 days ago

Stack & Pack Self Storage, pursuant to the Alabama Self Storage Act (8-15-33) Stack & Pack Self Storage, 410 Industrial Ave., Roanoke, AL 36274. Phone number 334-863-7867 will conduct an online public sale ending on June 5,2021 to the highest bidder for cash only to pe paid for on their premises. Bidding will be at www.lockerfox.com (“view auctions and enter 36274 zip code and register to bid”). The company reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or withdraw from the sale on the following unit:

www.therandolphleader.com
Roanoke, AL
Alabama Lifestyle
