Be proactive. If you are missing friends and family, don’t wait for them to come to you. Take the initiative to reach out. We have an innate need to belong and connect, and if we don’t take those steps on a daily basis the emotional and physical toll can add up over time. I recommend a text as a great starting point, just to say hi. It doesn’t have to be a big deep conversation; sometimes just an “I hope you’re doing OK” or picture can go a long way towards helping you and them.