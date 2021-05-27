Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

FCPS plans robust summer programming

By Katryna Perera kperera@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sevbe_0aCeQ4Fa00

Frederick County Public Schools is planning one of the most robust and comprehensive summer programs in its history to help students re-acclimate after more than a year of virtual and hybrid learning.

Board members were briefed on the 11 different programs FCPS is planning for the summer during their Wednesday meeting.

A theme of all the programs will be to focus on the “whole child,” officials said, and the school system is putting a particular focus on social-emotional learning.

Dana Falls, director of student services for FCPS, said part of this focus will include 30 minutes of daily social-emotional learning for all elementary and summer programs and “mindfulness minutes” in every class at the high school level. Building social connections between students will also be a high priority.

“We want to make sure this summer program provides [students] exactly what they need, and we want to make sure every student has the opportunity for social experiences, so we’ve made recess a requirement at the elementary and middle school levels and allocated social time at the high school level,” said Jennifer Bingman, director of system accountability and school improvement.

Staff also reiterated that the summer programs will be about moving forward and not necessarily re-learning.

“We don’t want it to be about teaching fourth grade to fourth graders, we want to make sure fourth graders are ready for fifth grade and the first day of school,” Bingman said.

If staffing for all the programs is completely filled, FCPS will be able to offer summer programming to more than 8,000 students. However, FCPS staff indicated to board members that filling positions has been challenging.

There are still about 200 teaching positions unfilled as well as numerous health room and transportation positions. To help with staffing, FCPS is offering 10 percent premium pay and opportunity for credit for certified teachers. The school system is also working to recruit former interns, retired employees and other volunteers.

The programs will run during the months of June and July and will operate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the high and middle school levels and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary level. Bus transportation will be provided to all students as well as free breakfast and lunch.

So far, none of the programs have reached their student capacity, and Bingman admitted that the timing of the programs may be a challenge to families who don’t want to start their summer days early.

The thought with the timing, she said, was to allow older students the chance to work at summer jobs in the afternoon and the opportunity for teachers to spend their afternoons at home with their own families.

Board member Liz Barrett asked if the timing could be changed, but Bingman said the barrier is if staff can’t be recruited, then fewer spots will be available for students.

Overall, most board members praised the work of FCPS staff, but many also expressed the need to get the word out and make sure students and families are aware of the opportunities.

“I think it’s just great and super work you have done ... but I think communication is so critical with this ... we just want to do whatever we can to make sure everybody knows about this,” said board member Sue Johnson.

Parents can reach out to their individual schools if interested in programming, and schools are working on identifying students as well, said Jamie Aliveto, executive director of system accountability and school administration.

FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said she is proud of how far the planning has come.

“I don’t think people realize this was half a year of preparation ... I also wanted to thank those who signed up [to work] because we know how exhausted everyone is,” Alban said. “I’m just sitting here like a proud mama — there’s no other way to describe it.”

A full list of available summer programming and descriptions can be found on the FCPS BoardDocs website.

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
282
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Boarddocs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of companies observed Juneteenth before it became a federal holiday

Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday this week, hundreds of companies have been observing the day that recognizes the liberation of slaves after the Civil War. To name a few, Adobe, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Quicken Loans, Spotify, Target and Uber all began observing Juneteenth last year. Joining the list this year are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Conde Nast, National Grid and Yelp.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.