Randolph County, AL

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Randolph Leader
 17 days ago

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM RAY BROWN, DEC. NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE. Ancillary Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Linda Powell Brown on the 21st day of May, 2021, by the Honorable George Diamond, Judge of Probate Court of Randolph County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

