I would think that it is generally accepted practice not to cut your battery in half or, at least, not on purpose. I believe we have all heard some sort of story of what would happen if you so much as puncture a battery, let alone cut it in half. Sparks would fly, you would get electrocuted, acid could get on your skin that would do a lot more than burn and, of course, maybe if you were to drop it on the ground too hard it might explode. I am going to guess that you can relate to most of those possible threats that batteries might pose to us, should we mess with them too much — maybe not that last one though, that one is probably just me.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO